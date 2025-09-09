Suryakumar Yadav skips handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha; netizens say, ‘why are they playing Asia Cup?’

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 has already found its first flashpoint, and it came even before a ball was bowled. Social media users were quick to pick up on the fact that India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not exchange a handshake at the customary pre-tournament captains’ press conference on Tuesday. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha

The event, attended by all participating team leaders, saw plenty of expected chatter around the India–Pakistan rivalry, with Suryakumar and Salman fielding most of the questions. But it was what unfolded at the very end that stole the headlines online.

As the press conference wrapped up, Salman Ali Agha skipped any formalities and walked straight towards the exit, while Suryakumar shook hands and hugged other captains, including Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. The absence of a handshake between the two most-watched captains of the tournament sparked instant debate, with fans dissecting the moment across platforms.

Adding further spice to the narrative, Suryakumar was asked if he planned to keep his players’ aggression in check during the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. His response was direct: “Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win.”

Salman, meanwhile, maintained that he would not rein in his players. “If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions,” he said.

India open their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, with the big-ticket India–Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday. But if social media reactions are anything to go by, the no-handshake moment has already set the tone for what’s to come.