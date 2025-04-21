Menu Explore
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are thrilled after IPL names its robot dog Champak: 'Jethalal approves this name'

BySamarth Goyal
Apr 21, 2025 12:49 PM IST

The name was chosen through an online poll and revealed by the IPL on Sunday, just before the clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Fans of the popular Hindi TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) are thrilled with the name of the robot dog introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The robotic dog, now officially named Champak, is being seen as a tribute to the beloved character of Champaklal Gada, played by actor Amit Bhatt, who is the father of Jethalal in the long-running comedy show.

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj with Champak, a robotic camera dog before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.(PTI)
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj with Champak, a robotic camera dog before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.(PTI)

The name was decided through an online fan poll conducted by the organisers and was formally announced via social media just before the high-profile match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. According to IPL’s official statement, the name Champak emerged as the fan-favourite, winning the poll, and sparking a wave of reactions across the internet. Many netizens, particularly fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to express their amusement and appreciation for what they believe is a clever nod to the show.

One user wrote on Instagram: “Jethalal approved this name.” Another user, a fan of the show quipped: “100% of you will agree champak won because of champak chacha.” There were some fans who didnt approve of the name and suggested that the other alternatives were better.

For those unfamiliar, IPL 2025 has taken an innovative step by introducing a robotic dog that mimics lifelike movements—it can walk, run, jump, and even stand on its hind legs. The robot is also equipped with a camera, allowing it to deliver unique visual perspectives of the tournament.

The robotic dog was first unveiled ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last week. In a video shared by the IPL, former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Danny Morrison introduced the robot, calling it his new broadcast companion. He explained, “It can walk, run, greet, but most importantly, it has the vision of a pet.”

Since its debut, Champak has taken on various roles—including acting as the coin-bearer for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match earlier this week. With its camera providing behind-the-scenes glimpses and its quirky presence on the field, Champak has added a fun, tech-savvy twist to the matchday experience, delighting both cricket enthusiasts and pop culture fans alike.

