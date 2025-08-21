To play or not to play: Ex-cricketers remain divided as outrage grows over Ind vs Pak clash in Asia Cup 2025

The scheduled India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 has sharply divided the cricketing world. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the fixture has gone beyond being just another contest between the arch-rivals. While some voices argue that the match must go on as per schedule, others believe that playing Pakistan under the current circumstances would be an insult to the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families. Cricketing world is divided over the upcoming Ind v Pak clash in Asia Cup

Cricketers who have spoken in favour

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, said the fate of the match was entirely in the hands of the government. He underlined that the players themselves had little say in the matter, since they are bound by BCCI contracts and will simply follow whatever directive comes from the authorities.

"If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that," he said in an interview with India Today.

"The players are helpless in this. They’ve been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don’t, then the BCCI will act accordingly," he added.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram, meanwhile, struck a more conciliatory tone. He acknowledged the backlash around the fixture but insisted that the game should go on.

"Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on," he said on the Stick With Cricket podcast, recently.

"Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let's not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan, and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done," Wasim added.

Cricketers who have spoken against the match going on

Former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav dismissed the possibility of the match going ahead. He said he was confident that India would not play Pakistan this time, arguing that while India could defeat them on the field anywhere, the bigger question was whether such a contest should take place at all.

"I don’t think the Indian team should play. I also believe India won’t play. Wherever India face them (Pakistan), they will win anyway. But this match should definitely not go ahead. I can say with confidence that it won’t happen," he said while speaking to reporters in Pune recently.

Similarly, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took an even firmer stance, arguing that the sacrifices of soldiers at the border far outweighed the importance of a single cricket match.

"For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home — their sacrifice is so immense for all of us," he said in an interview with Times of India. "Compared to that, this is a very small thing, that we can't skip playing one cricket match. It's a very small matter," he added.

Social media reactions

On social media, a wave of anger continues to build, with many fans arguing that cricketing ties should not be prioritised over national security. Memes, sharp one-liners and hashtags questioning the timing of the match have flooded platforms. The overwhelming sentiment is that the clash should not take place, especially given the events in Pahalgam.

Aaditya Thackeray writes to the Sports Minister

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also weighed in, writing to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In his letter, he asked whether the BCCI considered itself above national interest, pointing to the Pahalgam attack and calling it “shameful” that cricket should continue with Pakistan under such circumstances.

"Sadly enough, and shamelessly, the BCCI is sending a team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sacrifice of our Jawans? Is it above the Sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgham? In the past, many nations have been isolated in sports over a cause that is for the greater good of humanity. Terrorism is one such cause, that lets neither of our nations progress peacefully. Yet, only because of BCCI's insistence, and desire for the money and ad revenue probably, it holds the sindoor, and lives of our jawans as negligible," he wrote in the letter.

"We sent out delegations to the world, saying Pakistan is behind Pahalgham. Now will we send out delegations to the world to justify why we are playing cricket with them? It is truly a shameful act, when Pakistan has backed out playing hockey in India, citing security reasons, that the BCCI plays Pakistan for selfish interest. I hope, that, even though we may be on different sides of politics, we will be on the same page on this thought, to prevail, just like we supported our Hon'ble PM during Op Sindoor," Aditya added.