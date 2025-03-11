From Braj ki Holi, to Varanasi’s Masan Holi and Rishikesh’s Holi by the Ganga — here’s how you can explore the festival

Though Holi is still three days away, the beauty of India lies in the fact that the festival is celebrated in different ways and timelines across the country. While Rang Panchami is on March 14, celebrations have already kick-started in the Braj region aka Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) and in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). Indore is also set for its Rangpanchami Ger Festival on March 19. Braj ki Holi in Mathura-Vrindavan is the highlight of the festival of colours(Photo: Stutterstock)

“Destinations known for their vibrant Holi celebrations, including Vrindavan, Mathura, Pushkar, Shantiniketan, Jaipur and Hampi are witnessing a surge in searches during the festive period. From the traditional rituals in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to the royal processions of Rajasthan, these regional celebrations offer a diverse range of experiences that are capturing the attention of travellers across India,” says Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com.

Braj ki Holi in Mathura-Vrindavan

Holi is a 40-day-long celebration in the Braj region of Mathura and Vrindavan. It started with Magh Purnima on February 12 and will conclude on March 22. It begins a week before with the Faag Amantran Utsav in Nandgaon, which is also celebrated as Ladoo Ustav, followed by Lath Maar Holi in Barsana, Rangbhari Ekadashi or Phoolon Ki Holi at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and Raman Reti Utsav in Gokul and the entire Braj region.

Srinidhi Govind Das of Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir (ISKCON temple) says, “It’s only in Braj that people play Holi with the Almighty (Lord Krishna and Radha Rani). At all ISKCON temples, it’s special, as Holi is celebrated as the birthday of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu that attracts devotees from all over the world.”

Nearest railway station: Mathura

Nearest airport: Agra

Duration of stay: 3-5 days

Masan Holi in Varanasi

Masan Holi is a major highlight in Varanasi(Photo: Shutterstock)

The Masan Holi will be celebrated today at the Manikarnika Ghat. It includes the tradition of people playing Holi with the ashes of the burning pyres. After the Aghoris worship the burning pyres, ashes are offered to Baba Shamshaneshwar Mahadev. Thereafter, the Masan Holi commences as the ashes are showered from the verandah of the temple.

Nearest airport: Varanasi Nearest railway station: Varanasi

Duration of stay: 2 days

Royal celebrations in Pushkar

Holi celebrations in Pushkar(Photo: Instagram)

Pushkar (Rajasthan) houses the only temple of Lord Brahma witnesses colourful Holi celebrations, attended by Indians and tourists from around the world. Royal celebrations, traditional folk performances and processions are some of the main attractions. Similar celebrations are seen in Jaipur and Udaipur, too.

Nearest airport: Kishangarh and Jaipur

Nearest railway station: Ajmer

Duration of stay: 2-3 days

Rangpanchami Ger Festival in Indore

Rangpanchami Ger Festival in Indore(Photo: Instagram)

Celebrated five days after Dhulendi (Holi), the Rangpanchami Ger Festival is the highlight of Indore. Lakhs of people participate in the Holi yatra, called Ger. They gather in front of the historic Rajwada Palace to play Holi. The local municipal corporation sprinkles coloured water on the streets of old Indore.

Nearest airport: Indore

Nearest railway station: Indore

Duration of stay: 1 day is enough (make sure its the 5th day after Holi)

Holi parties in Rishikesh

Holi parties in Rishikesh(Photo: Shutterstock)

The scenic foothills alongside the Ganga invite Holi revellers to the parties held at various clubs, hotels and resorts in Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The packages usually include adventure sports, stay and the Holi parties by the river.

Nearest airport: Dehradun

Nearest railway station: Haridwar

Duration of stay: 2-3 days

Rabindrik Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan

Rabindrik Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rabindranath Tagore started Basant Utsav in Shantiniketan (West Bengal) with the ethereal charm of Holi or Dol Utsav to add a new dimension to the festivities. Also known as Dol Jatra or Dol Utsav, the fiesta enjoys the repute as the Rabindrik Basanta Utsav and is celebrated with dance, poetry recitation, music and playing with the gulaal.

Nearest airport: Kolkata

Nearest railway station: Bholpur

Duration of stay: 2 days