Delhi to Tbilisi: 2-week itinerary to prove why Indians are falling for Georgia
India's new travel crush? Georgia
Among all the travel trends that hogged the spotlight in 2025, one seems to have truly flown under the radar. As per a Travel World report, Indian traveller footfall to Georgia jumped by 40 percent in the first half of 2025, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as a holiday destination. If you're among those, yet to land on the Black Sea coast, this two-week itinerary from travel influencer Peter R, who goes by the handle @peachananr on Instagram, WILL convince you to book those flights!
Day 1 to 2: Tbilisi
Begin in Georgia’s capital, where old and new sit comfortably side by side. Wander through the cobbled streets of the Old Town, visit the sulphur baths of Abanotubani, and take the cable car up to Narikala Fortress for sweeping city views. Spend time along Rustaveli Avenue, stopping at museums, cafés, and wine bars to get a feel for Tbilisi’s creative, laid-back energy.
Day 3: Kakheti (Day trip)
Travel east into Kakheti, Georgia’s famed wine region. Visit family-run wineries to learn about traditional qvevri winemaking, stroll through vineyards, and stop at the hilltop town of Sighnaghi for panoramic views over the Alazani Valley.
Day 4 to 6: Kazbegi
Journey north along the scenic Georgian Military Highway to Kazbegi. Base yourself in Stepantsminda, hike through alpine landscapes, visit the iconic Gergeti Trinity Church, and enjoy slow days surrounded by snow-capped peaks.
Day 7 to 9: Kutaisi
Explore western Georgia from Kutaisi. Discover UNESCO-listed Gelati Monastery, venture into Prometheus Cave, and take a boat ride through Martvili Canyon’s emerald waters.
Day 10 to 13: Svaneti
Head to remote Svaneti for dramatic mountain scenery. Explore Mestia’s medieval towers, trek to glaciers and alpine villages like Ushguli, and experience Georgia’s most rugged landscapes.
Day 14 to 15: Batumi
End the trip in Batumi, unwinding along the Black Sea. Walk the seaside boulevard, explore the old quarter, and enjoy the city’s relaxed coastal atmosphere.
Will you be basking under the Georgian sun before winter melts away?