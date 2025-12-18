The only Greece itinerary you'll ever need
Endless Greece, if you will
Not that Greece's tourism footprint needed any improvement, but the digital revamp the Hellenic Republic is currently mounting, as per a Travel and Tour World report, will reportedly amp up the accessibility quotient of the already teeming destination.
And for the smoothest sail ever, we have just the 2-week Greecian itinerary from travel blogger Pete R. , who goes by the handle @peachananar on Instagram, for you, packed with ample thrill and equal flow.
Day 1 - 2: Athens
Visit the Acropolis early, then the Acropolis Museum. See the Agora and Temple of Hephaestus. Explore the National Archaeological Museum followed by sunset on Lycabettus. Evening drinks in Psyrri or Kolonaki.
Day 3: Delphi
Walk the Sacred Way to the Temple of Apollo. Visit the theater and stadium followed by the Delphi Museum. Pause at the omphalos and be sure to leave before tour buses return to avoid overwhelm.
Day 4 - 6: Naxos
Climb Portara at sunset. Explore Chora and visit the Temple of Demeter. Eat local cheese and potatoes, but only after hiking Mount Zas. Avoid cruise crowds for this one. This spot demands multiple days, simply to soak in the slow but bustling living culture.
Day 7: Delos and Mykonos
Take the first boat to go see Terrace of the Lions and House of Dionysus followed by a visit to the theater and museum. Important things to remember here, is to definitively return before the afternoon starts retreating, and be incredibly respectful to the ruins. Also, necessarily double check to see that you don't leave anything behind here.
Head straight to Mykonos and right to the beach at Paraga or Agios Stefanos. Beach clubs, food, drinks and parties must be approached with a selective flair. Use taxis sparingly. Mykonos is all about having a good time, so do that!
Day 8 - 9: Santorini
Stay in Oia or Imerovigli. Walk the caldera path and visit Akrotiri ruins. Swim in the Red and Perissa beaches and taste Assyrtiko wines. Commute booking must be done early to avoid long glitches in the day.
Day 10 - 11: Meteora
Stay in Kalambaka or Kastraki to visit monasteries early and late. Drive or hike between viewpoints. See the sunset and soak in the quiet reflection that defines the place.
Day 12 - 13: Thessaloniki
Walk the waterfront, visit the White Tower and explore Ano Poli followed by the Rotunda and Galerius Arch. Enjoy nightlife in Ladadika and maybe a day trip to Chalkidiki. Shopping at Modiano Market is a must as is watching the sunset.
Day 14: Mt Olympus and Dion
With your base in Litochoro, hike Enipeas Gorge and ascend via Prionia, Descend safely and head to Dion for the archaeological park. See sanctuaries and Roman villas and just be.
Na perásete ypérocha stin Elláda!