Virat Kohli ate chilli paneer for lunch during his Ranji trophy return for Delhi after 12 years

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, making a much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years, opted for a familiar yet altered favourite for lunch on the opening day of Delhi’s clash against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium—chilli paneer. The former India captain, who once relished chilli chicken during his early playing days, has been a strict vegan since 2018, prioritising peak fitness amid a demanding cricketing schedule. Virat Kohli is returning to domestic cricket after 12 years

Ahead of the match, Kohli notably turned down chhole poori, one of his favourite dishes, and instead joined his Delhi teammates for a meal of kadhi chawal. However, it was his special lunch request on Thursday that caught attention.

Sanjay Jha, the long-serving chef at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has known Kohli since his formative years. He shared how Kohli personally requested him to prepare chilli paneer—a significant nod to his past eating habits, now adapted to his plant-based diet.

“Wo pehle chicken chilli bahut khaata tha. Iss baar unhone paneer chilli banane ko bola. For the past two days after the practice session, he had requested for kadhi chawal,” Jha said, in an interview with Indian Express.

What stood out for Jha, however, was Kohli’s humility despite his superstar status. “He personally met me yesterday after the training session and requested me for chilli paneer. He called me by name—‘Sanjay ji.’ Itna badaa aadmi ban gayaa hai lekin mera naam yaad hai usko,” Jha recounted fondly.

Jha, who has been running the DDCA canteen for over 25 years, reminisced about Kohli’s early days, when he used to eat from the same facility. “He started his career from here, but he doesn’t have any arrogance. Even today, he stays humble while talking to us and the waiters just how a normal person does,” he said in another interview with Sports Today.

Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after more than a decade sent fans into a frenzy. The Arun Jaitley Stadium was abuzz with excitement, as supporters flocked to catch a glimpse of their icon back in action for Delhi. The sight of the Indian batting legend donning the state colours once again evoked nostalgia and immense pride, as chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ echoed through the stands.

Having last played in the Ranji Trophy back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, Kohli’s presence in the squad reignited interest in the domestic competition, proving that his star power extends far beyond international cricket.