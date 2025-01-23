Virender Sehwag, Aarti Ahlawat separate after 20 Years of marriage; sources say couple living apart; divorce soon

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly separating after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their relationship status. Sources close to the family suggest that the two have been living separately for several months, and that divorce is likely on the cards. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat got married in 2004

Virender, known for his explosive batting style, and Aarti have two sons together—Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. Despite their long-standing partnership, recent developments hint at growing distance. Fans noticed that during the Diwali celebrations, Virender shared photos with his sons and his mother on social media but omitted any mention or pictures of Aarti. This silence only added fuel to the rumours of an impending separation.

Two weeks ago, Virender visited the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Palakkad and shared photos from the trip on his Instagram account. However, the post contained no reference to Aarti, further suggesting a strain in their relationship. While the cricket icon has yet to release an official statement, the couple's public distancing has become a topic of discussion among their followers.

Aarti Ahlawat, who hails from New Delhi, has largely maintained a low profile. Born on December 16, 1980, she pursued her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before completing a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

The couple’s love story dates back to the early 2000s and culminated in a grand wedding hosted at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2004. Over the years, they have been seen as a strong unit, balancing Virender's cricketing commitments and their family life. However, sources claim that their relationship has been on the rocks for a while, leading to this decision to part ways.

Virender retired from international cricket in 2015 and has since been involved in various roles, including serving as a member of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency. His personal life, which has largely been private, is now under public scrutiny amid these developments.

While neither Virender nor Aarti has made an official announcement, the signs of their separation are becoming increasingly evident.