A day in the life of Stormzy: From seven workouts to a night padel game

Surprising his fans with a sneak peek into a day in his life, rapper Stormzy revealed his daily routine includes a rigorous morning workout in preparation for his Australia tour. Stormzy(Photo: Instagram)

In a recent clip shared on social media, the 30-year-old is seen starting his day at 6.15am. He drives to the park to do a 20-minute run, where he says, “Got my snood and my gloves because it's cold outside." After the morning jog, he drives to the gym at 7.36am where he does a little stretch and some treadmill sprints.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

At 8am, he trains with his coach John Leach for a padel lesson. He explains, "I’ve been playing padel with the mandem and I’m the deadest and want to get better, so I do this for an hour."

Later, the award-winning artist meets his nutritionist, James Collins and trainer TJ Ossai for an hour-long appointment about getting in shape for his upcoming tour. Around 10am, he then starts his strength and conditioning workout, including “squats for my little skinny legs”.

It is around 11.30am when he finally indulges in the first meal of the day: a chicken and sausage omelette with sweet potato made by his chef, Vic. “That's nice,” he says.

Later, he takes his two pet Rottweilers, Enzo and Boss, for a 45-minute walk. It is followed by a 20-minute power nap and then lunch which consists of chicken, sweet potato and broccoli with an electrolyte drink.

By 4.30pm, the rapper drives to the studio to start work that includes listening to some mixes and finishing a verse. After that, he saves time by skipping the gym and doing another workout for the day — a bodyweight session on a yoga mat in the studio.

He then enjoys his dinner which is a simple protein shake that he drinks in his car. By 7pm, he is ready for his physio session, which he explains is important as he has been facing some issues with his lower back recently.

After that, he devours his last meal of the day, a chicken caesar salad along with putting his padel training into practice with a game against some friends, including the YouTuber Chunkz. He defeats them, saying, “They don't know what I've been on today. I've been a Spartan today.”

He finally enjoys some me time as he sits down on the sofa, slipping into a pair of compression boots and relaxing by watching an episode of Love Island.