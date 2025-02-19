Scared about purging during your retinol journey? Start by drinking it instead!

If you're even remotely tapped into the ever-evolving world of skincare, you must have heard of the murderous (pardon us for being dramatic) yet miraculous retinol. Several concoctions of it being sold over the counter as topical creams, it happens to be a top pick when it comes to reversing signs of early ageing. As a matter of fact, getting on the retinol bandwagon by the time one turns 25, is quite commonplace. Begin your retinol journey by downing a glass of nature's goodness

So committing to a cream that's going to make you look younger in the long run? Sounds like a no brainer! But of course there's a catch. For how effective retinol is, it can actually wreak havoc on sensitive skin, acne prone skin or even skin which is seemingly 'unproblematic' on the surface, when applied without a dermatologist's expertise, not to mention the inevitable retinol purge — your skin breaking out as a means to expunge all the gunk that had been stored away in the layers — which can last anywhere between 2 weeks to 3 months. Yep, scary stuff.

What's the fix then? Easing your system and skin into in. And with the juicing fad making quite the comeback, what if we told you, you could down your retinol like a wellness shot? Yoga and Wellness influencer Florentia Dimitrelou has just the recipe for you. This is not to say that the shot can completely replace actually incorporating retinol into your skincare routine (always after consulting with a medical professional), but it can definitely prep your body and skin for the sped up cell renewal you want to put into motion.

Morning retinol shots

Ingredients: Coconut water - 500ml, ginger - 1 large, orange - 1, lemon - 1, turmeric roots - 2, black pepper - 1tsp

Method: Roughly chop your ginger and turmeric roots into blend-able pieces and put aside. Chop the rind off the lemon as well as the skin of the orange. Blend this with a dash of pepper and the coconut water till completely liquid. This liquid however, will be chunky and rather textured. Pass it through a muslin cloth to obtain a clearer, digestible juice. Pour this out into 12 containers and start your morning with them — bottoms up!

Side note: The ingredients and quantities listed for this recipe will make about 12 shots. The concoction stores well in the refrigerator.

(recipe from Florentia Dimitrelou)

So are you ready to kickstart your retinol journey from the inside?