International Make-Up Day: How long can you wear makeup without harming your skin?

Whether you wear makeup to work or just for special occasions, it's important to be aware that wearing it for extended periods can negatively affect your skin. Knowing how long you can safely keep makeup on without causing harm is crucial. On International Make-Up Day today, September 10, find out how long you can safely keep makeup on without harming your skin, and discover the simple steps to maintain healthy, glowing skin. Knowing how long you can safely keep makeup on without causing harm is crucial(Shutterstock)

“Many people include wearing makeup in their daily routines, but it's crucial to know how long you may wear it without endangering your skin. It's normally fine to wear makeup for 8 to 12 hours if you apply it every day, such as foundation and concealer, but make sure to completely remove it before bed so your skin can breathe," shares Dr Madhu Chopra, MBBS, DORL, Cosmetologist, Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, Mumbai.

For how long can you wear heavy makeup?

“Ideally, you should only wear heavy makeup for a maximum of 6-8 hours at a time, such as for big events. Wearing a lot of makeup for an extended period of time can suffocate the skin, increasing the risk of irritation and allergic reactions as well as breakouts and dullness," shares Dr Chopra.

What happens when you wear it for too long?

Dr Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist and Medical Head, Dermalinks (Noida & Ghaziabad share long-term risks of makeup:

• Clogged pores, causing acne

• Irritations and allergic reactions of the skin

• Dryness, usually leading to premature aging, especially for mature skin

• Exacerbation of any skin concerns you already have, like eczema or rosacea.

“Extended use of cosmetics can lead to a number of dangers, including infections, dryness, breakouts, and even premature ageing from pollutants that become trapped in the skin. Always put good cleanliness first, cleanse twice if needed, and use high-quality, skin-type-appropriate products to reduce these dangers," adds Dr Chopra.

How to protect your skin:

Dr Trishna Gupte, Founder and Owner of the Cosmo-Square clinic and ISCA institute remarks that since every skin type is unique, it’s important not to use products just because they work for someone else. She says, “Recognise your skin type and select products that work for it, staying away from those that could irritate it.”

Elaborating further, she says, “Always read product labels for any allergies, and conduct a patch test with a tester if you're not sure. No matter what kind of skin you have, you should always moisturise, even oily skin can benefit from keeping a healthy protective layer to avoid problems like flakiness, redness, and dryness. Using sunscreen is essential for shielding your skin from UV rays and early ageing. Choose moisturisers and cosmetics with integrated sun protection if applying sunscreen bothers you.”

Using a good primer, trying for lighter formulas when you can, and making sure to thoroughly cleanse your skin afterward to protect it is the best way for skin to recover suggests that Dr Chopra.