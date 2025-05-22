Japanese walking: 30-min trick to fitness?

We all know walking is good for us — our smartwatches serve reminders about 10,000 times a day! But what if there was a smarter, science-backed method to hail its benefits? Several experts have suggested that IWT is actually more beneficial than the daily target of achieving 10,000 steps.

Enter the Interval Walking Technique (IWT). Created by Japanese exercise physiologist Dr Hiroshi Nose, this routine has turned the humble activity of walking into a supercharged method of reclaiming health! In fact, experts are suggesting that it might just be more efficient than clocking 10,000 steps a day — also a Japanese invention.

What is Japanese interval walking?

Japanese interval walking aka IWT is a simple 30-minute routine of alternating slow and fast walking every three to five minutes. Designed to elevate the heart rate during the brisk intervals and recover during the slower phases, it helps prevent overexertion and joint pressure.

Get, set, IWTing

Begin with a three to five-minute warm-up walk at an easy pace.

Once warmed up, pick up the pace for a brisk walk or light jogging, measuring your breath as you go.

After three minutes, pace yourself for a slower stroll, focusing on your breath pattern for the next three minutes.

Switch again after three minutes. Repeat five times throughout the 30 minutes.

Before ending the workout, set aside two to three minutes to cool down with a slow walk. And voilà! You’re on your way to a fitter heart, stronger legs, and a better life.

IWT vs 10,000 steps: Which Jap method is better?

Several experts have suggested that IWT is actually more beneficial than the daily target of achieving 10,000 steps. “While walking 10,000 steps a day is a popular goal, the Interval Walking Technique can be more effective because it focuses not just on quantity but also intensity. The alternation between fast bursts and slower walks pushes your heart rate higher, boosts metabolism, and improves fitness faster,” says Dr Sunil Rana.

Benefits of the trend

The best part about this trend is the fact that it can be practised at any place without equipment. All you need is 30 minutes and a trusty pair of comfortable shoes. This technique also offers numerous health benefits.

Supports heart health

“Brisk walking helps elevate the heart rate to a moderate level — essential for cardiovascular fitness and long-term heart health,” informs Dr Ashish Agarwal. Walking fast for short bursts makes the heart beat faster, get fitter, and improves overall blood flow.

Aids weight watching

“Alternating between speeds raises the metabolic rate more effectively than regular walking, helping burn more calories and improve fat oxidation,” explains Dr Sukriti Bhalla from Aakash Healthcare. This routine elevates your metabolism and fat burning as compared to hours of slow-paced activity, helping you not only lose but also keep the extra weight off.

Controls blood sugar and blood pressure

Dr Sunil Rana from Asian Hospital shares, “Japanese interval walking improves blood pressure and helps regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce the risk of diabetes and stroke.”

Improves mood

The seemingly gentle regimen helps the body make endorphins aka happy chemicals! This “improves mood and sleep quality”, promoting less stress and better sleep, says Dr Rana.

Boosts theimmune system

Regular IWT practitioners experience better thigh muscles, aerobic power, and alleviation of lifestyle diseases — enough to make them feel younger, fitter, and healthier.

Gentle on the joints

Unlike high-impact activities like running or sports, IWT is easy on the joints, making it suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. All one must gather is a willingness to walk with purpose!