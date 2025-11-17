Kate Middleton shares this one lesson that we all need to practice

Kate spoke about the importance of embracing change through the Autumn season.“Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed,” she says. She encouraged viewers to pay attention to their inner and outer worlds to find clarity and focus on what matters most. She further added, “With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence, and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life.”

Kate Middleton has shared a reflective message in the third instalment of her “Mother Nature” video series. Released on November 15, the video shows the Princess of Wales walking through a forest, cooking outdoors with chef Gill Meller and several children, with beautiful fall scenery in the background.

Her message also echoes the ancient practice of tyaga, or letting go, described in Indian vedic scriptures. Writing about it in one of his blogs, Os.me, monk-author Om Swami, says, “Tyaga is about releasing attachment to objects, desires, and emotions to gain freedom and inner peace. Swami explained that letting go does not mean abandoning life’s responsibilities but learning to detach from the outcomes of our actions. The practice can start small, like giving up a favourite habit temporarily, and gradually expands into emotional freedom, leading to a state of calm and fulfilment.”

Kate started the Mother Nature series earlier this year to highlight how time in nature can improve mental health. She has previously spoken about how nature helped her during her cancer treatment in 2024, calling it her “sanctuary.” This new video comes as Kate, Prince William, and their three children recently settled into their “forever home,” Forest Lodge, in Windsor.