Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's romantic run in Paris

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar who often take off on fitness-themed breaks in the most scenic spots, made no exception for a getaway for their own wedding anniversary! Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Paris

The two, who mark six years of togetherness this April, have jetted off to Paris and celebrated their love with a 42-km barefoot run there.

“It was crazy fun! Definitely one of the toughest marathons I’ve ever run,” says Ankita, as Milind calls it, “Tough, challenging and exciting!” He elaborates, “There was a great shared energy among thousands and thousands of people who have challenged their minds and bodies over this 42km route; like a huge outpouring of faith and belief, not in some unknown higher power, but in yourself. It’s an amazing, exciting feeling. We are always celebrating our anniversaries with some fun challenge, either a trek or a marathon or a dive in some exotic sea. And we have four anniversaries a year! Running the Paris marathon was a spur of the moment decision, plus Ankita had never been to Paris, so for our 6th wedding anniversary this was it!”

Adds Ankita, “These are the best kind of memories for us, where we go through a challenge together to achieve something.”



Finding the vibe

Each moment was special as they ran past the iconic Paris landmarks, starting from the Arc de Triomphe on Champs-Élysées, Place de la Concorde, the Obelisk, the Notre-Dame and the Eiffel Tower. He admits, “Paris is incredibly beautiful. It’s not just the boulevards, the avenues and the architecture, but something else, something in the air, Paris has a vibe.”

All smiles after their 42-km run

For now, French food, art and a trip to the museum are on the cards and soon, another run. “Ankita wants to run the 21-km route between Nice in the south of France and Monte Carlo in Monaco,” he wraps up.