Sleepless in the City? Here's what causes it

Remember the 1993 classic film, ‘Sleepless in Seattle?’ Well, in the present day, ‘sleepless’ is not always about a rose-tinted frothy romance, bubbling with fun. In the context to health, this is a malaise that’s affecting more and more people of late, especially the younger lot. Doctors share why a key demographic – young women – are affected by this, as well as ways out… There could be several factors robbing you of your sleep each night (Shutterstock)

Affects cognitive processes, leads to memory loss

Talking about the impact of the lack of sleep on young women on cognitive functioning, Dr Pravin Naphade, Consultant Neurologist, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, says, “The impact of lack of sleep on cognitive functioning in young women can be significant. It may lead to cognitive impairment, including poor concentration and memory problems. Sleep deprivation can disrupt normal brain function, affecting various cognitive processes such as attention, decision-making, and problem-solving. Maintaining a good circadian rhythm and getting enough sleep on time are essential for optimal cognitive performance and overall well-being. Therefore, ensuring adequate and quality sleep is crucial for young women to support their cognitive health.”

THESE are the number of hours you need

The big question is, how much sleep do young women need on a daily basis? Dr Mahavir Modi. Pulmonologist and Sleep Specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shares his view. Underlining on how sleep is essential for the smooth functioning of body systems, he says, “Young women who have to multitask by managing their careers while also taking care of young children and elderly family members often struggle to get adequate sleep both qualitatively and quantitatively. But, no matter how busy a woman is, it is important for her to get a minimum of seven hours of peaceful sleep each night. Many women tend to compromise on sleep during the weekdays and try to make up for it by sleeping extra on the weekends. However, studies have shown that this is not an effective strategy.”

Here’s what to avoid if you have a problem falling asleep

Nutritionist Sheela Tanna shares a few dos and don’ts:

Tea/coffee/fizzy drinks post 5 pm. (Remember, caffeine stays in your body for long time and interrupt with sleep).

Avoid heavy fried and spicy food for dinner, as it takes longer to digest and make you feel bloated, acidic and deprived of sleep.

Also avoid heavy exercise near bed time as this may stimulate your Central Nervous System (CNS) and keep you awake.

Avoid too much water in the night, you may have to get up to urinate often in the night.



Diet plays devil

Dr Haresh Shah, Consultant Pulmonologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara

1. Caffeine: Consuming caffeine, commonly found in coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate, can disrupt sleep by blocking the effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep. Studies have shown that consuming caffeine even six hours before bedtime can significantly reduce total sleep time and sleep efficiency.

2. Heavy Meals: Eating large or heavy meals close to bedtime can lead to discomfort and indigestion, making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. The body requires time to digest food properly, and going to bed on a full stomach can interfere with the body's natural sleep process.

3. Alcohol: While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt the quality of your sleep. Alcohol interferes with REM sleep, the restorative stage of sleep, leading to fragmented and less restful sleep overall.

4. High-Glycemic Foods: Foods with a high glycemic index, such as sugary snacks and refined carbohydrates, can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which may disrupt sleep patterns. Consuming these foods close to bedtime can lead to fluctuations in energy levels and may contribute to sleep disturbances.

5. Tryptophan-Rich Foods: Tryptophan is an amino acid precursor to serotonin and melatonin, neurotransmitters involved in regulating sleep. When ingested as part of a balanced diet, foods high in tryptophan, such as poultry, turkey, dairy products, nuts, and seeds, may encourage relaxation and assist enhance the quality of sleep.

6. Magnesium-Rich Foods: Magnesium plays a role in regulating neurotransmitters involved in sleep and relaxation, such as GABA. Consuming magnesium-rich foods, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, may help promote better sleep quality.

7. Fatty Foods: High-fat meals can disrupt sleep by delaying stomach emptying and increasing the risk of acid reflux, both of which can interfere with sleep quality and duration.

Overall, maintaining a balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods and avoiding heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime can promote better sleep quality and help reduce the risk of sleeplessness.

Working online late-night another culprit

Adds Dr Modi, “Working women who work online during late-night hours may find it difficult to get peaceful sleep, even after shutting down all blue lights from their screens. This is because these lights can have an impact on the retina for at least an hour. Women with sleep apnea and snoring often overlook their symptoms as compared to their male counterparts. As a result, they may present with insomnia rather than excessive daytime sleepiness, which is often seen in males. Therefore, it is crucial for every woman to prioritise her sleep and aim for at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.”