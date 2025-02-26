This Maha Shivratri, experts such as a nada yoga guru and a pranic healer share the health benefits of Om chanting

It’s Maha Shivratri today! Om, which is often chanted to connect with the divine energy of Lord Shiva, is said to be the primordial sound energy, reverberating throughout the universe. Did you know that besides being part of sadhana (prayer), it also has several physical and mental health benefits? Experts say that the Om sound purifies the subtle energy known as prana, as it helps in energising the chakras and calms down the mind. While it may sound like an easy chant, one needs practise to get it correct and to generate the vibrations. Om chanting is known to be therapeutic(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Om is the sound of the solar system when chanted at a frequency of 400 hz. “As a pranic healer, Om chanting is an integral part of all our meditations. It creates vibrations that begin in the navel chakra and go all the way up to the ajna chakra (brow or third eye chakra) that enables us to connect to the universal divinity, which is the source of our healing power,” says Sharmilee Kapur, pranic healer and founder of Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi, Maharashtra.

She adds that Om chanting also helps relieve stress and anxiety: “Research proves that Om chanting produces alpha waves in our brain. This is the stage of calm and creativity. Om chanting contributes towards physiological alertness and deactivates the amygdala in the brain that helps better shield us from depression, epilepsy, stress, weight loss and more. So, many people looking for stress management, emotional healing, hormonal imbalances, weight concerns, and lifestyle diseases have benefited from Om chanting.”

Om chanting is also an integral part of nada yoga — the yoga of sound. Talking about its impact, nada yoga guru Meenal Nigam says, “My students have felt a major shift in their personality through Om chanting. Many have experienced an instant boost in their confidence. The power of concentration is another great benefit we are always looking to gain from any yogic practice we take up. Some of my students have also developed the sense of listening to subtle sounds and messages. Personally, for me, Om is a sure shot way to connect to the sound portals of the cosmos that is the basic crux and aim of all nada yoga practices.”

Om’s music connect!

Last year, Sonu Nigam lost his voice ahead of his concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The singer went live on Instagram, and showcased how chanting Om helped him feel better.

Sonu Nigam did Om chanting on an Insta live to showcase how it helped him regain his voice before a Dubai concert last year(Instagram)

“Om chanting is an integral part of my daily riyaaz routine. In fact, for many singers, including classical vocalists, Om is a part of their riyaaz culture. Asha Bhosle ji mentioned it lately too. If you do it regularly, it gives a lot of resonance to your voice, and adds depth and beautiful vibrations to it. When you do it, you realise how much peace you get by chanting Om regularly for long hours,” says Sonu.

Different types of Om meditation techniques

Om chanting can be done alone or in a group(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Om mantra meditation: Find a quiet and comfortable place to sit with your spine straight. Close your eyes, take deep breaths to relax. Chant Om slowly and melodiously. Focus your attention on the vibration and resonance of the sound.

Japa meditation: Hold a maala in your hand, starting at the bead adjacent to the guru bead. Chant Om once for each bead. You can do the Om chant for 108 times.

Guided Om meditation: Find guided meditation sessions or apps that incorporate Om chanting. The instructions usually include deep relaxation and mindfulness techniques.

Group chanting: Join a yoga class or group meditation session that incorporates Om chanting. The act of chanting together, with synchronised breath and vibration, is a magical experience.

The health benefits of Om chanting:

Several researches have shown the healing effects of Om chanting on both physical and mental health. Some of them include

It reduces levels of cortisol, reducing stress and anxiety.

It promotes self-awareness and boosts confidence.

Focusing on the sound of Om improves concentration and mental stability.

Om chanting balances the energy centres and boosts immunity.

It also helps nullify the negative impressions in the subconscious and unconscious mind.

Om chanting is therapeutic and improves the overall quality of life.