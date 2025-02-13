This Valentine’s Day, prioritise self love—swipe right on yourself!

Valentine's Day does not always have to be about romantic love. Trade the roses and reservations for something far more precious—your own company. Let self-love bloom like wildflowers as you gift yourself the care you deserve. Who says love needs a partner to feel whole? Self-care therapy

V-Day, which is all about celebrating relationships, also calls for honouring the relationship with yourself. “This season is a wonderful opportunity for singles to nurture their well-being. Workshops like sound healing, yoga and mat pilates can help you feel rejuvenated and self-confident. Many have registered at our wellness sanctuary, especially since the long weekend is an added advantage,” shares Vikaas Gutgutia, founder of Soulebration, Delhi.

The last few years have also seen a steep rise in the self-care culture, transforming the wellness sector. “People are now actively looking for experiences that allow them to re-align with themselves. According to a survey, the market for wellness services in India is expected to cross $72 billion ( ₹6.23 lakh crore) this year, suggesting there are more and more people seeking wellness, experiences, especially on V-Day,” shares Pardeep Kumar Siwach, Deputy General Manager, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Assam.

Who can forget the iconic plot of The Holiday (2006) when Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) decided to step away from their chaotic relationships to focus on self-healing, only to find love again?

Contrary to popular misconception, self-care is not just about healing oneself, but also about healing one’s relationships. “Moving inwards leads to a healthy relationship with self. This opens a portal for an even more beautiful relationship with others,” notes psychologist and shamanic healer Jas K Bhatia.

Furthermore, focusing on self-healing with techniques like yoga can alter brain chemistry. According to a US-based study, many yogic practices can increase serotonin levels and decrease monamine oxidase, an enzyme that breaks down cortisol.

“Self-love and self-care aren’t just nice to have but they’re essential for emotional health. They help reconnect us with our core, release emotional baggage and allow us to rediscover inner power. Take a few moments to close your eyes, breathe deeply and tune into your body. This simple act will calm your nervous system," says Anushree Nair, Energy Healer and Emotional Health Coach.

Sign up for these self-care experiences

J Wellness Circle, Taj Mahal, Delhi: Go for a spa day with services including nourishing massages, exfoliation and hydrating facials. Price: ₹ 13,000

13,000 Agonda, Goa: Opt for their ‘Yoga Retreat for the Heart’ inclusive of experiences such as sound healing, heart-centric yoga and beach walks. Price: ₹ 16,000

16,000 Noormahal Palace, Karnal: Try aromatherapy as well as hand and foot reflexology. Price: ₹ 10,000

10,000 Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon: Rejuvenate with services including aroma healing therapy and body scrub. Price: ₹ 8,000 per activity (with 20% discount for singles)

8,000 per activity (with 20% discount for singles) The Kumaon, Uttarakhand: Heal with Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing) sessions and stargazing sessions led by experts. Price: ₹ 25,000 (all inclusive)

25,000 (all inclusive) The Imperial, Delhi: Sign up for their Ayurvedic detox session with services including personal consultation, facial and yoga. Price: ₹ 18,000

18,000 Siddhayu Wellness, Bamboo Rainforest in Tadoba, near Nagpur: Get involved in Kriya Breathing Workshops, Sound Baths and Meditation and Yoga sessions. Price: ₹ 2,95,000 (including accommodation, safaris and gourmet meals)

This Valentine’s, be your own muse because the most enduring love story is the one you write with yourself.