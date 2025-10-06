What’s your sign? There’s an aroma for that!

We’ve all heard of aromatherapy, but have you tried zodiac aromatherapy yet? Think essential oils and candles tailored to your sun sign, a blend that promises to soothe fiery tempers, calm restless minds, sharpen focus and even lift moods. It’s a cosmic-meets-sensory wellness hack that’s gaining traction, thanks to designer-turned-healer Peali Dutta Gupta and her brand Pranna. Pranna’s zodiac-inspired collection (starting at Rs. 500) is all about enhancing personalities through aromas aligned with each star sign

Born during the lockdown, She says, "I am a designer and I love playing with colours. For over a decade, I've been learning and practising alternative therapies, reiki, pranic healing and balancing my life between creativity and healing. During Covid, when I felt stuck, I decided to pursue my passion for aromatherapy."

Her love for astrology naturally fused with her aromatherapy experiments: “The idea is to first understand how a planet influences one’s mood and personality traits, and then suggest aromas accordingly. Aroma can trigger specific emotions. For example, fiery signs like Aries are more prone to headaches, so they benefit from calming aromas like lavender. Rosemary aids focus, while rose helps uplift the mood.”

But Pranna isn’t just about aromas, it’s a design story too. Peali pours her creativity into the products and packaging, marrying wellness with style: “Initially it wasn’t commercial, I would gift my creations to friends and family, and they loved them. The demand grew so much that I eventually turned it into a full-fledged business and delivers pan India.” Crafted from natural ingredients with eco-friendly packaging, Pranna’s products tick the sustainability box as well. And interestingly, it’s Gen Z who are lapping it up. “There’s so much curiosity among younger audiences for spiritual and astrology-based products. Daughters of my friends, for instance, have been ordering them as birthday presents and gifting items,” she adds.