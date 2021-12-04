This is a new era, Congress also adapting: Charanjit Singh Channi at HTLS

India is witnessing an era where power is shifting from the elite to the ordinary people of the country, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday.

"Power is shifting from the elite class to the ordinary citizens. This is a new era and the Congress is also adapting to it," Charanjit Singh Channi said while speaking with Hindustan Times’ national political editor Sunetra Choudhury on the last day of HTLS 2021.

Catch the live session of HTLS here

"This is the proof of democracy in India that a normal citizen born in a humble family can also become a chief minister,” the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab said.

Charanjit Singh Channi was named the chief minister of Punjab months ahead of the assembly elections in the state in 2022 amid a power struggle between the then CM Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress’ unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“I too was surprised when I was made the CM. I forgot that I was speaking to my leader,” Channi said, adding that he cried as he spoke to Rahul Gandhi when he called him.

#HTLS2021 | "New system, effective communication’: @CHARANJITCHANNI on how things have changed in Punjab since Amarinder Singh



Follow LIVE https://t.co/CYnNHBpTcL pic.twitter.com/3BPRzTuXgy — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 4, 2021

"We have to rise beyond the caste system in India. If the Congress has appointed a Dalit as the CM, we should welcome that idea," he added.