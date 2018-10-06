Judgments necessary, but some bits problematic: Arun Jaitley on Section 377, Sabarimala, adultery at HTLS 2018

The Supreme Court should have stuck to the legal issues in its verdict decriminalising gay sex and striking down adultery but went ahead to make observations which may have an adverse impact, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Jaitley was responding to a question on his perspective on the recent verdicts delivered by the country’s top court over the last month. The court has decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults and adultery, upheld the Aadhaar law and ordered that women should be allowed into Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

“Sometimes, you get carried away while making these historic judgements,” he said on the court’s verdict on section 377 which has been read down by the top court.

Jaitley said one of the four points cited by the court to decriminalise gay sex was that sexual activity was part of free speech. “That is a little excessive,” he said, pointing that free speech could, under the Constitution be restrained only under certain circumstances such as public order.

“How then do you restrain any sexual activity in army frontier, school hostel,” he said, underlining that this point made by the judges was not necessary and requires further debate.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 11:45 IST