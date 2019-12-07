‘How clueless’: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution

htls

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “clueless” for his comments on pollution in the national capital. Speaking at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the current spell of pollution is mainly due to Delhi’s local sources, dust, industry and construction etc.

“How Clueless, Careless and Visionless @Arvindkejriwal is !!! He ran Delhi only on the basis of Blaming and Badmouthing others. Now after 5 years the CM has woken up to the fact that he is Totally Clueless about the reason of Delhi pollution,” Tiwari hit back at Kejriwal on Twitter.

“No stubble burning right now so why Air Quality Index is poor? And @ArvindKejriwal being CM has admitted that the Pollution in Delhi is due to its own sources. So Mr kejriwal this is your achievement in 5 years, isn’t this shameful?” the Delhi BJP chief said in subsequent tweet.

He also took on the Aam Aadmi Party chief as the city-state gears up for election for his comments that the BJP’s slogan this time around will be ‘abki baar 3 paar’. “And @ArvindKejriwal please note once @BJP4Delhi forms the government in Delhi, will buy immediately 10000 buses (CNG&Electric) to improve transport infrastructure in Delhi which you have totally ruined, and with people’s support we will not only cross 3 but will get full majority,” Tiwari tweeted.

At Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal blamed stubble burning season in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana for the spike in pollution.

“The air quality in Delhi plummeted after the stubble burning season began in Punjab and Haryana. We are helpless in front of this,” said the Delhi CM.

With just months to go for Assembly elections in Delhi, the chief minister listed all the steps his government had taken in the past five years. He said that government schools and hospitals and drastically improved. “Who would have thought government schools and hospitals could be so good. Who could have thought that electricity can be so cheap. Government school-educated children are clearing JEE,” the chief minister added.