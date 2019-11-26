HTLS 2019: Mahua Moitra, from investment banker to outspoken politician

htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:34 IST

For those who underestimate the power of parliamentary speeches and interventions, look no further than Mahua Moitra. A first-time member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress, Moitra made a national impact with her first speech in the Lok Sabha this summer when she delivered a critique of the ruling government, and triggered a debate.

While this was her first foray into a national parliamentary debate, Moitra has spent a decade in politics. After completing her higher education in the United States, and pursuing a career in investment banking, she returned to India to first join the Congress. But she soon switched to the Trinamool, the strongest regional force in her home state of West Bengal. She rose up the ranks, won her party chief Mamata Banerjee’s confidence, became a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 2016 and won the Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar constituency in 2019.

Articulate and passionate about her beliefs, Moitra has become an important voice in regional and national politics.

Her future political trajectory will be closely watched.