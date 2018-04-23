1,127 candidates file nominations for Karnataka assembly elections

The Election Commission (EC) had received 1,127 nominations for the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections till Monday, the penultimate day before the deadline ends, the poll panel said.

Of these, 174 were filed by ruling Congress’ candidates, 178 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 141 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), 457 independents and the remaining from other parties and regional outfits.

These also include more than one nomination by certain candidates.

As per an official notification issued on April 17, the last date for filing nominations across 224 Assembly constituencies is Tuesday (April 24). The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 27. Voting will be held on May 12, and counting done on May 15.

Those who filed nominations on Monday included Congress state unit chief G Parameshwara from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Congress leader and Bengaluru development minister KJ George from Sarvagnanagar in east Bengaluru and sitting BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura.

The nominations are accepted between 11am and 3pm daily and general category candidates pay a deposit of Rs 10,000 along with poll affidavits whereas candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes deposit Rs 5,000 each.

Of the 224 Assembly segments, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs.