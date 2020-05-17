e-paper
1,400 stranded Manipuris arrive from Bengaluru in special train

1,400 stranded Manipuris arrive from Bengaluru in special train

A ‘Shramik Special’ train carrying 1,400 stranded Manipuris reached the Jiribam Railway station on Sunday, officials said.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 22:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Imphal
Police personnel guide passengers their medical checking as they deboard a special train which arrived from New Delhi during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Police personnel guide passengers their medical checking as they deboard a special train which arrived from New Delhi during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI photo)
         

A ‘Shramik Special’ train carrying 1,400 stranded Manipuris reached the Jiribam Railway station on Sunday, officials said.

The train from Bengaluru reached the Jiribam station at 3.52 pm and the passengers after alighting from the train were medically screened, they said.

With the arrival of the third ‘Shramik Special’ train, the number of Manipuris being evacuated through train arranged by the state government has reached more than 3,400 in the last four days, the officials said.

“They (passengers) were later taken to their respective districts in 50 different buses,” they said.

The state government, which had arranged 50 buses to transport the returnees to their respective assembly constituencies, have made it compulsory for all of them to undergo 14 days quarantine at designated institutional and community quarantine centres set up across the state, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in a press release said the “state government will bear Rs 200 per head per day towards food for returnees accommodated in community quarantine centres and meeting or inter-mingling with families/others should be completely banned”.

It also said that “any symptomatic passenger, if any, would be immediately separated and taken to hospital/isolation ward”. PTI COR RG KJ KJ

