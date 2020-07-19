e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops

1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops

A similar incident was reported earlier in June when an Indian was killed while four others were injured after Nepal police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar, officials said.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man was shot at in firing by Nepal police along the international border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday.
A man was shot at in firing by Nepal police along the international border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )
         

A man was injured after Nepal police shot at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday, according to ANI.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital and a probe is underway, superintendent of police, Kishanganj, was quoted as saying.

More details are awaited.

A similar incident was reported earlier in June when an Indian was killed while four others were injured after Nepalese police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar, officials said.

The June 12 firing had taken place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepalese police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district, sources said.

Locals said the men were working in an agricultural field when the altercation between the cops of both sides took place, following which four of them received bullet injuries while Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot.

Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre open border with India and people travel across it for work and to visit family. It had closed its international borders on March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In