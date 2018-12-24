1 dead as bus carrying 35 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in J&K

One Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force soldier was killed and 24 others injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge known locally as the Khoona Nala in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured soldiers have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“We have rescued 24 persons with injuries & 1 dead. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 persons travelling,” DC Ramban said.

Khooni Nala is an infamous stretch of road near Ramban which one has to pass before going through the Banihal tunnel. The stretch of road got its name because of the huge number of people who died in road mishaps at this spot.

