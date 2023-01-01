1 student killed, 40 others injured as bus falls into gorge in Kerala

An engineering student died and 40 others were injured when a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Kerala's Idukki. The accident took place in early hours on Sunday when students of an engineering college in Tirur - about 320 km from Thiruvananthapuram - were returning after their study tour.

Visuals showed cops and officials carrying out rescue operations near the overturned bus in what seemed to be a forest area. The mishap took place as New Year was being welcomed in other parts of the world and the country. Kerala too witnessed huge celebrations in many parts.

While the bus fell into the gorge after losing control, more details about the accident are yet to be revealed.

On Saturday, 57 passengers - including over 40 students - in Maharashtra's Baramati had a narrow escape when a bus fell off a bridge. An 18-month-old toddler was among those aboard. According to Pune rural police, HT reported, a vehicle containing private coaching class students from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district travelled to Aurangabad for an outing. The accident took place on the Pahunewadi bridge on the Baramati-Phaltan road during the early hours of Saturday

In another incident linked to students, at least nine people, including seven students, were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck amid foggy weather in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura area on Saturday. “Prima Facie, it seems to be due to negligence by the bus driver. We are recording statements and trying to ascertain the reason," a cop was quoted as saying in an HT report.

