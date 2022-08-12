10 Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam’s Karimganj border post

SILCHAR: Ten Bangladeshi nationals including two children who were caught on charges of entering the country illegally were deported to Bangladesh from the Karimganj border on Thursday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

The 10 include seven men, one woman and two children. They were handed over to representatives of Bangladesh’s paramilitary force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

“After a joint agreement between the offices concerned in India and Bangladesh, these people were sent. They were taken from different detention centres before the deportation took place,” an Assam police officer said.

According to police, four of them were arrested by railway police in Golaghat district and the rest were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) in Karimganj district. One of them is a resident of Munshiganj, five are from Sylhet and four are residents of Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh, police said.

Shahid Ahmed, one of the 10 people deported on Thursday, earlier said that they entered India a few years back. “We wanted better employment opportunities and we knew that moving to India would be better. Some people helped us in that, we entered from Agartala and moved to other areas,” he said.

Siddheshwar Sonowal and Samarendra Chakraborty of Assam Police and BSF officers, Santosh and Suksmal Bose were present from the Indian side for the deportation. The 10 nationals were handed over to BGB commandant Subedar Babul Khan and immigration officer Masood Hossain.

.