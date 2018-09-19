10 documents that can be used to file claims for inclusion in Assam’s NRC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the resumption of filing of claims and objections by around 40 lakh people who were left out in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said the process will commence on September 25 and remain open for 60 days.

Here are the documents that can be used for inclusion in the NRC:

10 documents that can be used to claim for inclusion in the NRC Land documents like Registered Sale Deed, Records of land rights up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Permanent Residential Certificate issued from outside the State upto 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Passport issued by the Government of India up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Life Insurance Corporation of India Insurance Policy (LICI) of relevant period upto 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Any license/certificate issued by any Government authority of relevant period i.e. upto 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Document showing service/employment under Government/Public Sector undertaking upto 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Bank/Post Office Accounts of relevant period i.e. up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Birth Certificates issued by the competent authority up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Educational certificate issued by Board/Universities up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight)

Records/processes pertaining to court up to 24th March, 1971 (midnight) provided they are part of a processing in a Judicial or Revenue Court.

The final draft NRC list was published on July 30 in which names of 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore people were included. The names of 40,70,707 people did not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:59 IST