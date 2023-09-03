News / India News / 10 killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

10 killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

PTI |
Sep 03, 2023 02:32 AM IST

The coastal region of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, witnessed heavy rain with lightning strikes, the official said.

At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha, which witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, an official said.

At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha, which witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday
At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha, which witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of four people in Khurda district, two in Bolangir and one each in Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal, the office of the special relief commissioner said.

Three persons in Khurda were also injured in lightning strikes, it said.

Also read: Man died of brain haemorrhage after killing wife: Autopsy

The coastal region of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, witnessed heavy rain with lightning strikes, the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a similar situation in several parts of the state in the next four days.

A cyclonic circulation has activated the monsoon which caused heavy rainfall across the state, the statement said..

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 126 mm and 95.8 mm of rainfall respectively during a 90-minute spell in the afternoon.

The state recorded 36,597 CC (cloud to cloud) lightning and 25,753 CG (cloud to ground) lightning in the afternoon, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Met department has advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity.

Also read: Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A cyclonic circulation also lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal while another is likely to form over the north of the Bay of Bengal around September 3, said H R Biswas, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the subsequent 48 hours.

Due to the cyclonic circulation and possible low-pressure area, the southwest monsoon, which remained subdued in Odisha, will now cause heavy rainfall during the next three to four days, he said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out