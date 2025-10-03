Bhopal 10 killed in M.P. as tractor with idols plunges into deep pit

Ten people were killed and three others injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned into a pond during Durga idol immersion in Khandwa district on Thursday.

Police said an eight-year-old girl was missing as rescue teams launched a search.

Three minor girls, who were injured, have been rushed to hospital where they are being treated, said Siddharth Bahuguna, deputy inspector general of police, Khandwa.

The incident took place in Ardala village near Pandhana in Khandwa, Bahuguna said.

Khandwa Superintendent of police Manoj Rai said, “The tragic incident occurred around 5pm when the tractor-trolley parked on a makeshift bridge for the immersion of the idols, lost control and plunged into a pond estimated to be nearly 50-feet-deep. All the occupants onboard drowned.”

During the rescue operation , the administration recovered 10 bodies with the help of villagers.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed shock at the incident and announced ex-gratia to the next of kin of the dead.

“I express my condolences to the bereaved families,” Yadav said on X.

“Instructions have been given to provide ₹4 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to provide proper treatment to the injured at the nearest hospital. I pray to Goddess Durga for speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.