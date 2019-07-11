10 rebel Karnataka MLAs told by Supreme Court to appear before Assembly Speaker at 6 pm

The 10 rebel Congress-Janata Dal Secular lawmakers who weren’t getting an early appointment with Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar should meet him at 6 pm in his office, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also ordered that the speaker would have to call on the resignations by the end of day and place his decision on the letters before the bench tomorrow morning.

The top court’s order implies that the Karnataka political crisis, which had been kept in a limbo by the speaker, is in homestretch.

Follow Karnataka crisis live updates here

The bench, responding to concerns about the security of the lawmakers who are sequestered in a Mumbai hotel, said the legislators could request protection from the Karnataka police chief.

The top court said the rebel MLAs, if they want, could intimate their decision to resign to speaker Ramesh Kumar.

The assembly speaker would have to take a call on the resignation letters during the day. “The order of the speaker will be placed before us tomorrow,” Chief Justice Gogoi said on a petition by 10 Congress-Janata Dal Secular lawmakers who complained that the speaker had been sitting on their resignations to help the HD Kumaraswamy government survive.

Also read: ‘Man-made disaster’: How Karnataka coalition unravelled

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:16 IST