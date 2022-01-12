‘100% administrative failure’: Kiran Bedi on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

Puducherry's former lieutenant governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi said on Wednesday that the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab last week was a 100% administrative failure and a pre-planned conspiracy.

“Plan to ambush the Prime Minister did not succeed. This is a 100 per cent administrative failure. The Prime Minister of this country survived a horrific attack,” Bedi said.

The former officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) also highlighted that Punjab is near the Pakistan border. “There could have been a bomb under the bridge. I think this country narrowly escaped the murder of its number one executive,” Bedi told news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the Congress-led Punjab government, she said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are accountable for the incident, and demanded the dismissal of the state's chief secretary and the DGP.

“It is criminal negligence. They (chief secretary, DGP) have to be dismissed out of the service... no pension, nothing. A criminal case should be registered against them,” she added.

On January 5, PM Modi was on his way to Ferozpur in poll-bound Punjab to lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as a group of farmers blocked the route, which was around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Punjab government has already formed a high-level committee to investigate the lapses in Modi's security. Chief minister Channi has maintained that there was no threat to the Prime Minister's security and said that no protester was seen in a one-kilometre range of his convoy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court-appointed a five-member committee to probe the security breach.

The committee will be headed by former SC judge Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra and will include the director-general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), director-general of police Chandigarh, additional director-general of police (security) Punjab, and registrar general of Punjab and Haryana high court as the members.