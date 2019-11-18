11 killed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner as bus collides with truck on highway

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:41 IST

Eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Monday when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

Seven bodies were recovered from the Lok Parivahan Seva (Public Transport Service) bus as both the vehicles went up in flames immediately after the accident at around 8am on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway 11, said Bikaner’s superintendent of police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

The passengers were trapped inside the vehicle as the bus was crushed in the accident near Seruna, 43 km from Bikaner.

Out of the 11 dead, nine were identified as Om Singh, Bheru Singh, Arun Kumar, Kajal, Lalit, Maya Kanwar, Navveta, Anita and Raju Meena.

About 14 passengers, including four with serious injuries, were rushed to the trauma centre at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. The truck driver was also burnt to death.

The whereabouts of the bus driver were not known, police said.