e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

11 killed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner as bus collides with truck on highway

Seven bodies were recovered from the Lok Parivahan Seva (Public Transport Service) bus as both the vehicles went up in flames immediately after the accident at around 8am on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway 11, said Bikaner’s superintendent of police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bikaner
Eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Monday when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. (Representative Image)
Eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Monday when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Monday when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

Seven bodies were recovered from the Lok Parivahan Seva (Public Transport Service) bus as both the vehicles went up in flames immediately after the accident at around 8am on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway 11, said Bikaner’s superintendent of police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

The passengers were trapped inside the vehicle as the bus was crushed in the accident near Seruna, 43 km from Bikaner.

Out of the 11 dead, nine were identified as Om Singh, Bheru Singh, Arun Kumar, Kajal, Lalit, Maya Kanwar, Navveta, Anita and Raju Meena.

About 14 passengers, including four with serious injuries, were rushed to the trauma centre at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. The truck driver was also burnt to death.

The whereabouts of the bus driver were not known, police said.

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News