Tribal girl allegedly abducted, gang-raped by 12 in Bengal village

Twelve persons allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old tribal girl in a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday.

Six persons have been arrested and are being interrogated to identify and locate the other accused, police said.

The girl was cycling home in Mahulara village in Panrui area after tuitions around 8 pm when the accused abducted her and allegedly raped her.

When she did not reach home, her family informed the police. Close to midnight, she was located in an unconscious state by the side of a canal. Police immediately rushed her to a hospital in Bolpur, police said, adding that her medical examination would be conducted later.

“The victim told us that there were about 12 persons and we have recorded her statement,” a police officer of Panrui police station said.

“She is still in trauma. There is tension in the village and we are patrolling in the area,” the officer said.

Those arrested are between 18 and 25 years of age. They were booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2016, West Bengal was ranked second in the country with 32,513 cases of crime against women, contributing 9.6% to all such crimes in the country.