12 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

As many as 12 Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday. This brings the total number of Naxalites killed in separate encounters in the state this month to 26. The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of three districts, five battalions of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite CRPF jungle warfare unit), and the 229th battalion of the CRPF. (File)(PTI)

The gunfight began around 9 am in a forested area of southern Bijapur during an anti-Naxalite operation, officials said, adding that intermittent exchange of fire continued until late evening

The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of three districts, five battalions of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite CRPF jungle warfare unit), and the 229th battalion of the CRPF.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight. Further details were awaited as a search operation was still underway in the area," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

No casualties were reported among the security forces, he added.

Recent encounters in Chhattisgarh

On January 12, three suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the National Park area of Bastar’s Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, police said. Following the encounter, security personnel recovered the bodies of three uniformed Maoists, according to a statement from Bijapur police. The operation, initiated on January 11, was launched based on intelligence regarding Maoist activity in the region's dense forests.

Earlier, on January 9, three Naxalites were killed in another encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the success of the anti-Naxal operation, commending the efforts of the security forces. The encounter occurred during a joint anti-Naxal operation by security forces in a forested area along the Sukma-Bijapur border.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on January 6, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, assuring that the sacrifices of those killed by extremists in Chhattisgarh would not be in vain.