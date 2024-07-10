12 trains cancelled as Konkan Railway operations remained affected

Twelve trains, including the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, were cancelled, and over two dozen were diverted as operations on the Konkan Railway route remained affected for a second day as water leaking through the roof of a tunnel between the Pernem station in Goa and Madure in Maharashtra led to water logging on the tracks. The Konkan Railway has set up a help desk at the Madgaon Station. (X/Representative)

Railway officials said that water began leaking around 2:30pm on Tuesday. The track was briefly cleared on Tuesday evening but the leak restarted around 3am on Wednesday, prompting closure for a second time.

The other cancelled trains included the Mumbai-Goa Janshatabdi Express, the Mandovi Express, and the Mumbai Mangaluru Express.

The Konkan Railway has set up a help desk at Madgaon Station. It has asked passengers to contact 0832 2706480 for any assistance regarding diverted and cancelled trains.

On Tuesday, trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted at various locations following water logging inside the tunnel at Pernem in Goa.