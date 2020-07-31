e-paper
Home / India News / 14 army personnel test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

14 army personnel test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

Most of the infected army personnel had returned to the camp from various parts of the country.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Uttarakhand has conducted 1.63 lakh tests, of which over 7,000 results are pending.
Uttarakhand has conducted 1.63 lakh tests, of which over 7,000 results are pending.(Satish Bate/HT File )
         

Uttarakhand has reported that 14 Indian Army personnel, posted at a camp in Kausani in Bagheshwar district, has contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Of the 25 swab samples collected from an army camp in Kausani on Monday, 14 personnel has tested Covid-19 positive. They have been put under quarantine at the Military Hospital in Ranikhet after the test results were made available on Thursday,” said VK Saxena, deputy chief medical officer, Bageshwar.

The army camp is located at Kausani on the way to Almora in the hill state’s Kumaon region.

Most of the infected army personnel had returned to the camp from various parts of the country.

Bagheswar district has reported 115 Covid-19 cases to date.

Uttarakhand reported 199 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the tally has risen to 7,065, including 76 deaths, health officials said.

At least 11 people have died due to the viral outbreak, while the rest 65 Covid-19 patients had comorbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 27.64 days, while the infection rate is 4.6%.

The hill state has conducted 1.63 lakh tests, of which over 7,000 results are pending.

Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
