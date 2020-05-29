e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14-day Amarnath Yatra to start from July 21

14-day Amarnath Yatra to start from July 21

india Updated: May 29, 2020 23:22 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustantimes
         

JAMMU:

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra, curtailed because of the coronavirus disease pandemic, will be held only for 14 days from July 21 this year, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas will now be from the shorter Baltal route only, they added.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu on Thursday night with chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, principal secretary to the LG, Bipul Pathak, and director general of police Dilbagh Singh, according to the officials cited above, who requested anonymity.

“It was finalised that a 14-day-long yatra will be allowed from the shorter Baltal track from July 21 to August 3 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, “ one official said.

Thousands of pilgrims either take the traditional and longer 45km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14km-long Baltal route to Amarnath, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines, every year. The pilgrimage usually spans nearly a month-and-a-half and takes place during July and August.

The government decided in February on a 42-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine. It was scheduled to begin from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23 and end on August 3 on the day of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan).

Last year, the Amarnath Yatra was cut short following intelligence inputs of terror threats

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In