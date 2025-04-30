Menu Explore
14-year-old burned after smart TV bursts into flames at home in Kerala

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Sajin, a native of Ambileri in Kalpetta, sustained minor burns on his hands and was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

A boy suffered burn injuries after the smart TV he was watching at home exploded in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, family sources said.

The fire completely destroyed the television and the flames spread to other parts of the house.(Pexels)
The fire completely destroyed the television and the flames spread to other parts of the house.(Pexels)

Sajin (14), a native of Ambileri in Kalpetta, sustained minor burns on his hands and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, they added.

The fire completely destroyed the television, and the flames spread to other parts of the house, causing extensive damage.

Upon being informed, residents and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flames, they said.

Immanuel, Sajin’s younger brother, said the incident occurred while both were watching television.

"Suddenly, flames appeared on the switchboard. They spread quickly, and the back of the TV caught fire. As my brother tried to switch off the TV, he suffered burns on his hands. Later, it exploded loudly," he told the media.

Fire and rescue officials said a short circuit is suspected to have caused the explosion.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 14-year-old burned after smart TV bursts into flames at home in Kerala
