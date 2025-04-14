Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15 foreign nationals held in India for illegal stay, set for deportation

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 03:06 PM IST

Police said they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were subsequently sent to a detention centre.

Fifteen foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, have been sent for deportation after being nabbed by the Delhi Police for staying in India without valid visas, an official said on Monday.

After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.(HT_PRINT)
After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.(HT_PRINT)

Besides the Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast were apprehended during an operation carried out in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas.

Also Read: Six illegal Bangladeshi migrants apprehended in Delhi

Police said they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were subsequently sent to a detention centre. After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 15 foreign nationals held in India for illegal stay, set for deportation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On