15 foreign nationals held in India for illegal stay, set for deportation

Fifteen foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, have been sent for deportation after being nabbed by the Delhi Police for staying in India without valid visas, an official said on Monday. After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.(HT_PRINT)

Besides the Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast were apprehended during an operation carried out in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas.

Police said they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were subsequently sent to a detention centre. After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.