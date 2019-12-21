15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence produced before Delhi court, police seek judicial custody
Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area were produced before a city court on Saturday.
The police sought 14 days’ judicial custody.
One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he is aged 23.
