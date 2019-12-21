e-paper
15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence produced before Delhi court, police seek judicial custody

The police sought 14 days’ judicial custody for the arrested.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 17:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Family members of the people arrested for violence during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last evening, wait for their release outside Daryaganj police station, in New Delhi.
Family members of the people arrested for violence during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last evening, wait for their release outside Daryaganj police station, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area were produced before a city court on Saturday.

The police sought 14 days’ judicial custody.

One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he is aged 23.

