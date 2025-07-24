An ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, which is set to end on Friday, has kicked up a controversy. The last time the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the rolls in the eastern state was when it held a Special Summary Revision (SSR) between October 29, 2024, and January 6, 2025. 1.5K applications raised foreigner tag in last roll revision in Bihar

During that process, ECI received around 1,500 applications from ordinary voters that tagged a particular individual as a “foreigner” and were objecting to the name being included in the rolls, officials told HT. “Few such objections were confirmed as genuine,” the officials added.

To be sure, an SSR is different from an SIR. The SSR is an annual, routine update of the electoral roll primarily driven by public claims and objections, with limited verification. In contrast, the SIR is an exceptional, comprehensive verification exercise. It requires compulsory house-to-house physical surveys by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for every existing elector, using a pre-filled enumeration form for confirmation. Crucially, the SIR imposes strict citizenship validation, requiring documentary proof for eligibility, especially targeting the removal of foreign illegal immigrants and duplicate entries—measures absent in the SSR. The SIR also involves blanket coverage of all voters, whereas the SSR relies on selective public participation. ECI last conducted an SIR in Bihar in 2003.

During the SSR, individuals filed objections to a particular name in the rolls through Form 7, an ECI document that allows any elector to request the removal of a name from the voter list. The objections were submitted during the designated claims and objections period in October and November last year.

Form 7 requires the objector to provide their full name, address, age, and relationship details (like father’s/mother’s/spouse’s name), along with their own electoral roll details. Crucially, it demands the exact details of the person being objected against: their full name, address (as it appears on the roll), relationship details, age, and most importantly, the specific Part Number and Serial Number of their existing entry in the electoral roll. The form also requires the objector to clearly state the grounds for objection and may require supporting documents or evidence to substantiate the claim. It must be submitted to the relevant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the constituency.

Patna reported the highest number of such objections at 215, followed by Bhagalpur (145), Samastipur (140), Siwan (93), Madhubani (89), and Araria (70). Purnia (29), Purvi Champaran (23), and Paschim Champaran (21), showed publicly available data.

ECI guidelines require each Form 7 objection to be followed by physical verification and a seven-day notice to the elector in question. But some booth-level officers alleged that they weren’t given clear instructions on how to go about the process.

“We weren’t told what counts as valid proof or how to handle people who’ve lived here for decades but don’t have formal documents. I can say this with certainty—less than 0.5% of the people in my area would be non-citizens,” said a BLO from Araria district.

“In one case, someone submitted a Form 7 thinking a person had shifted out, but that person was still living there. In another case, the objector’s name got deleted by mistake,” the person added.

The SSR is conducted annually by ECI to update electoral rolls. BLOs carry out door-to-door verification, record deaths or relocations, and add new voters. After the draft rolls are published, individuals can file objections through Form 6 (addition), Form 7 (deletion), or Form 8 (correction). Form 7 does not require the objector to submit documentary proof of non-citizenship — only a declaration and their identity details. Once the objection is admitted, the burden of proof shifts to the voter whose name is under challenge.

“Additions and deletions take place after due enquiry, in full public view and with participation of political parties at every stage of the process,” the protocol for SSR on ECI website says.

A senior ECI official said the SIR is intended to ensure accuracy. “We’re not trying to target non-citizens. We want to be sure the rolls are clean. A deceased person, a migrant, or a foreign national can’t provide valid documents or a signature. That’s where we’ll know who remains,” the official said.

Form 7 is present in SIR as well.

The official also placed confidence in the upgraded technology being used in SIR and said that the new tech will allow the rolls to be perfect, unlike SSR. “Rise or no rise, the rolls would be perfect,” the official said.