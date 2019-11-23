16-year-old raped, set on fire in UP after she threatens to complain: Police

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:34 IST

In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Nakhasa in Uttar Pradesh’s the Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

The teenager, who suffered serious burns due to the incident on Thursday night, has been referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the police said. The police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections. He is likely to be booked under the National Security Act as well, according to a senior police official.

The girl was alone at her house in the Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour Zeeshan allegedly raped her, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal said. “A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. A doctor has informed that the victim has received 70% burn injuries. Further probe is on,” he added.

Preliminary probe suggested that when the victim threatened him with police complaint, the accused poured kerosene and set her ablaze, the ASP said. She was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi, he added.

The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of family members, the officer added.

Nakhasa police station in charge Ajay Kumar Thama said, “We got the information last night and we rushed to the spot.” According to him, the victim was alone in her house and taking advantage of the situation the accused entered the house and allegedly raped her before setting her ablaze, he added.

The girl’s mother and an elder brother in the family had gone to attend a function in some other village.

The police on Friday produced the accused in the court that remanded him to 14-days of judicial custody, Thama added.

The police have booked the man under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).