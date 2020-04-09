162 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra’s tally to 1,297

india

Maharashtra recorded 162 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday, taking the total count in the state to 1,297 – the highest in the country. Of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai, three each in Pune and Aurangabad, two in Pimpri Chinchwad and one each in Vasai-Virar, Yavatmal, and Sindhudurg.

On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also released an updated list of the containment zones in the city. Mumbai, the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, tops the list with 381containment or no-go zones. The state capital has reported 857 Covid-19 positive cases and 45 deaths to date.

So far, the state has reported 72 Covid-19 related deaths, including eight more on Wednesday alone. Of the eight fresh deaths, five were recorded in Mumbai, two in Pune and one in Kalyan-Dombilivili.

The densely populated Dharavi, considered to be Asia’s largest slum, recorded its second death on Wednesday and has also reported 13 Covid-19 positive cases. Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark in 30 days and also the mortality rate at over 6% in the state is double than the nationwide death toll rate.

The Covid-19 related death toll in Pune district has risen to 20 after two more patients died over the last 12 hours.

One of the deceased was a resident Pune city, while the other was from Baramati tehsil in the district, according to the state health department officials.

The Baramati resident’s death is being attributed to comorbidity, as he was both diabetic and paralysed. He tested Covid-19 positive during a door-to-door screening by the authorities. His other family members, including wife, son, and daughter-in-law, have also tested Covid-19 positive, said Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, Pune.

“The second person was undergoing treatment in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital. So far, 20 people have died in Pune district because of Covid-19,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, commissioner, Pune Municipal Commission.

On Wednesday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Covid-19 positive cases have seen an uptick as the government has launched a door-to-door drive for people suspected to have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

“We aren’t waiting for patients to come to us. Besides, we’ve been aggressively conducting tests in both Mumbai and Pune,” the CM said.

On March 9, Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 positive case after a couple in Pune, who had returned from Dubai, was found to be infected. The following day three more people tested Covid-19 positive, as they had come in contact with the couple.

The state government is maintaining that Maharashtra is still in stage-2, where transmission of the disease is limited to those with travel history and those who have come in contact with the infected people. On Wednesday, state public health minister Rajesh Tope said that Maharashtra hasn’t entered Stage 3, which leads to community transmission. He claimed that the number of Covid-19 positive cases might have increased but it isn’t multiplying. Also, 117 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals to date, he added.

On Wednesday, the BMC made it mandatory for Mumbaikars to wear masks in public places. The civic body has warned that those who fail to wear masks in public places would be arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.