2 arrested for vandalising Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh: Govt in Lok Sabha

The government on Friday said that the Bangladesh's foreign affairs ministry released a statement saying that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Rabindra Kacharibari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh.

Legal proceedings against the accused are underway, and the government of Bangladesh has announced additional security measures for the site, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in Lok Sabha, responding to a written question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The vandalism incident occurred on June 10, 2025.

The Indian government, on June 12, formally conveyed its concerns to the interim government of Bangladesh, calling for strict action against those responsible and measures to prevent similar incidents.

The ministry of foreign affairs in Bangladesh confirmed the arrests and outlined steps to increase protection of the premises.

India and Bangladesh have an existing Cultural Exchange Programme under the 1972 Cultural Cooperation Agreement, which includes cooperation in various cultural disciplines and support for archaeological conservation.

On June 10, a mob vandalised the Rabindra Memorial Museum, formerly Tagore’s ancestral residence, and raised slogans against the Nobel laureate. The violence reportedly stemmed from an altercation two days earlier, on June 8, between a museum official and a visitor over the parking fee for a motorcycle. The dispute escalated into an alleged physical assault on the visitor, sparking public outrage.

Protesters later stormed the premises, vandalised the Kachhari Bari auditorium, and allegedly assaulted an official. According to local media, a three-member committee was formed to investigate the incident, and a case was registered against over 50 individuals.