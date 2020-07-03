e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 boys promise 7-year-old girl coronavirus cure, rape her

2 boys promise 7-year-old girl coronavirus cure, rape her

“When the girl returned home after collecting wood from the forest, the two boys reached there and told her she had contracted coronavirus infection and took her along on the pretext of providing treatment,” he said.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bilaspur
The incident took place on July 1 and the two boys were detained on Thursday, said Marwahi Station House Officer Sunil Kumar.
The incident took place on July 1 and the two boys were detained on Thursday, said Marwahi Station House Officer Sunil Kumar.(HT file photo)
         

A 7-year-old girl was raped allegedly by two minor boys who kidnapped her on the pretext of providing coronavirus treatment in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on July 1 and the two boys were detained on Thursday, said Marwahi Station House Officer Sunil Kumar.

“When the girl returned home after collecting wood from the forest, the two boys reached there and told her she had contracted coronavirus infection and took her along on the pretext of providing treatment,” he said.

“The girl was taken to the house of one of the accused, which was empty, where she was raped. She reached home and told her kin about the incident after which a case was registered,” he added.

The boys were booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376D (gangrape) of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked, he said.

tags
top news
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.5
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.5
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In