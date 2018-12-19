2 former Jammu and Kashmir ministers quit PDP, join National Conference

Two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers quit the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the National Conference amid a bonhomie between the two parties following the dissolution of state assembly.

Bashaarat Bukhari, a former minister and two-time legislator from north Kashmir’s Sangrama constituency, and Peer Mohammad Hussain, a former legislator from South Kashmir’s Shangas, who were considered close to Mufti, joined the NC in the presence of its president and MP Farooq Abdullah and vice-president, Omar Abdullah at their Gupkar residence.

Bukhari said Mufti had grown very big and become inaccessible. “For me, it was impossible to reach at her level. I didn’t want to disturb her and as a mark of respect I have left the PDP,” he said.

Hussain said they (PDP) had won the elections in 2014 to keep the BJP away, but instead had facilitated its entry by forming a coalition government with the party.

Last week, another senior leader Raja Ajaz Ali Khan who had contested elections from Uri, resigned from the PDP. Former ministers Haseeb Drabu and Imran Reza Ansari and former legislators Abid Ansari and Abas Wani had resigned from the party recently.

While Imran and Abid Ansari joined the People’s Conference, Khan and Wani are also likely to join the Sajjad Lone party.

After the dissolution of assembly, PDP has suffered many defections. Recently Mehbooba Mufti had called meeting of senior leaders and former legislators but many leaders had skipped the meeting, where the issue of senior leaders leaving the party was discussed.

Mufti, however, has said that during the election time, leaders come and go and it will have no impact on the PDP.

However, PC chairman Sajjad Lone mocked the recent bonhomie between NC and the PDP said that they have started poaching each other’s legislators.

‘’The two dynasts’ made fun of me on Twitter. Made a lovely skeleton of me. Now that one is poaching the other. Wonder amongst the dynasts’ who is sketching whose skeleton,” he said on Twitter.

After Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik abruplty dissolved the assembly, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had shared jokes on Twitter.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 19:46 IST