2 Hizbul militants killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed by security forces in a gun battle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Thursday, police said, a day after top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naveed Jatt and his associate were gunned down in Budgam.

Police identified the militants as Adnan Lone and Adil Bhat of Hizbul.

A police spokesperson said a cordon and search operation was launched swiftly at predawn hours jointly by the police and security forces based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Sharshali area of Khrew in Awantipora.

“As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militants. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight,” the spokesperson said.

He said the bodies of the militant have been retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Police said no collateral damage took place during the encounter and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

More than 25 militants, including top commanders of terror groups, have been killed by security so far this month in different operations in the state.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 09:10 IST