e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2 killed, 7 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bengal’s Malda

2 killed, 7 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bengal’s Malda

Rescue operations are underway, Personnel of the disaster management department, Malda said.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Malda
An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday evening, killing two labourers
An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday evening, killing two labourers(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday evening, killing two labourers and injuring seven others, police said.

The incident occurred when a girder of the second Farakka bridge gave away around 8 pm, they said, adding, more workers could be trapped under the debris.

Two labourers died, while seven others are under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said. The condition of all the seven persons is stated to be critical, he said.

Personnel of the disaster management department, Malda, are conducting the rescue operation, the officer said.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, police said.

tags
top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500
Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news